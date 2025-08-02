Gorgeous weekend weather arrives after one of hottest Julys on record. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunny, dry weekend weather after one of hottest Julys on record

The weekend is here and we will be rewarded with absolutely gorgeous conditions, with morning lows in the 50s / Low 60s across the Delaware Valley. Daytime highs settle right in the mid-low 80s under a sun filled sky along with low humidity.

Perfect conditions to get out and enjoy!

The dry and nice trend lasts in to next week with our next weather maker possibly bringing us showers on Thursday but until then we can enjoy a nice dry stretch guilt free, as we are not in a drought situation around the Delaware Valley.

In fact, many places need a dry stretch after drenching rain on Thursday.

July ended up as one of the hottest Julys on Record, the warmest since 2020, including 21 days with the high temp hitting 90° or greater. That ties the all-time record for number of days in July.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny & cool. High 81, Low 64.

Sunday: Beautiful. High 84, Low 62.

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 88, Low 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 86, Low 65.

Wednesday: Turning cooler. High 81, Low 68.

Thursday: Shower possible. High 81, Low 67.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 65.

