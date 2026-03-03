Milky substance that leaked into Goose Creek in West Chester under investigation, officials say

Environmental protection officials are monitoring Goose Creek in West Chester, Pennsylvania, after a white substance leaked into the water, causing a fish kill.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Southeast Regional Office Emergency Response team first responded Saturday to reports of a milky substance and a fish kill in the creek in Chester County. West Chester Borough officials traced the substance back to a pipe at Atmos Technologies in West Goshen Township, a spokesperson for the local DEP office said.

Atmos Technologies told the DEP that chlorinated water was released into a containment area, where it mixed with a substance known as "Long Duration Foam AC-645," forming the foam that leaked out of the pipe.

The pipe was plugged Saturday, stopping the leak, the spokesperson said.

The DEP is investigating what was released into the environment, how much got into the creek and what steps are needed to protect the public. People and pets should stay out of the water until officials know more about its safety, West Goshen Township said in a statement on its website.

The DEP said the creek appeared clear on Sunday and Monday, but some foam was still visible in the area.

Atmos Technologies provides odor and emission control and foam cover solutions for landfill and remediation sites, according to its LinkedIn page.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Goose Creek Alliance President Michael Dunn said the organization will "be aggressively pursuing environmental justice from the perpetrators" of the leak.

"That includes advocating for full accountability, meaningful penalties, and a legally enforceable restoration plan that ensures this type of incident does not occur again. Our watershed and our community deserve nothing less," the statement said in part.

The Department of Environmental Protection notified Aqua PA, which is monitoring the water downstream. The DEP is also working with officials in West Chester Borough, West Goshen Township, Chester County Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to investigate.