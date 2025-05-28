Goodwill Fire Company in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, temporarily closes due to a lack of trained members

Shuttered and dark inside, the Goodwill Fire Company in Glenolden, Pennsylvania, sits empty on Wednesday. Darby Township officials say it is temporarily closed.

"It's the pits!" Donald Kelley Jr. said.

He lives nearby and just learned the news.

"People need help. If they're going to need help, they are going to need help. Regardless of what the situation is," Kelley Jr. said.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia the station was placed "out of service" on Thursday following recommendations from the township fire chief, assistant fire marshal and others.

In a statement, the township wrote in part: "The primary reason for the 'out of service' designation was the inability of the all-volunteer fire company to adequately respond to service calls with fully trained and certified operators and engineers with the fire apparatus in use at the station."

"It takes guts for anyone to run into a burning — you can ask about the qualifications of it, but if they're willing to risk their lives to go in and save somebody else, I think that they're qualified," Dominic Vozzelli, from Glenolden, said.

The temporary closure leaves the township with one firehouse now. Briarcliffe Fire Company disbanded a few years ago after racist comments were recorded during a Zoom call.

"I think it's a shame. We're losing a bunch of fire companies. Just opening up our communities to disasters happening," Vozzelli said.

Dan Assal said he is the interim president of Goodwill Fire Company, and was there when the engines were taken last week.

"They do own the trucks, no doubt about it, and of course, typically the fire company gets no respect. They haven't for years," Assal said. When asked why he thinks this happened, he said: "I think it's a vendetta." Assal continued: "Because of the stuff that's been going on over the years. People aren't appreciated."

Assal said he was not given an explanation from township officials as to why this all happened. He added the company is always looking for more volunteers.

"I'd like to see the fire company restored for the safety of the neighborhood," Assal said. He was asked if he was told how the company can do that and responded: "They haven't said a thing."

Upper Darby Township Fire confirms it has and continues to provide mutual aid support for the area.

Darby Township said until more members are trained and certified, the company will remain out of service.