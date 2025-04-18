Community traditions, comfort food in Philadelphia take center stage this Easter weekend

Easter weekend is here, and across the city, families are gathering to celebrate not just faith and renewal, but the comforting traditions that have been passed down for generations.

Inside Czerw's Kielbasa in Port Richmond, the aroma of smoked meats fills the air as customers pack into the neighborhood staple, many of them making the trip a yearly tradition.

"Always a big day... Good Friday, Holy Thursday, biggest days of the year for us, actually," said John Czerw, third-generation owner of Czerw's Kielbasa.

The family-owned smokehouse has been serving up Polish delicacies since 1938. For locals like Katherine Herman, it's more than just food, it's about family.

"This is actually a customary thing that you do for Easter… I needed smoked food and good company, and this is where we come, as my fathers before me," she said.

And she's not alone. Customers like John Karreth and Elissa Palmisano lined up early to get their Easter fix.

"We're going to get some kielbasa, some pierogi… we've been in line for about an hour and a half now," Karreth said.

While the wait may be long, it's far from a burden. For many, it's a chance to connect.

"Meeting new people and just connecting with your community… to showing love to one another," said customer Sophie Meisenzahl.

The line stretches outside Stock's Bakery, where customers are picking up sweet treats like pound cake, a holiday favorite for over a century.

"We appreciate our customers so much. They go through this craziness and say, 'It wouldn't be a holiday without coming and standing in line,'" said Kristine Stock DeCarles, a fourth-generation owner of the bakery.

For customers like Jessica McGinley, those moments in line are now shared with a new generation.

"I remember coming with my mom… now I have my own little one and we're doing it together," said McGinley.

Whether it's kielbasa or cake, the heart of this Good Friday lies in tradition, togetherness and the flavors that bring us home.