16-year-old struck while about to board school bus in Gloucester Township, NJ

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

16-year-old struck while about to board school bus in Gloucester Township, NJ 00:25

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl heading to school was struck while about to board a school bus, police said.

The girl was crossing at Hickstown Road and Heatherwood Drive where a school bus was stopped with its flashers on. While in the street, a pickup truck struck her at a low speed and pushed her, according to police.

The girl was alert and breathing after the incident and may have undergone surgery.

Traffic and the school bus were briefly stopped in the area while police investigated the incident.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 10:03 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

