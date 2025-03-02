This South Jersey St. Patrick's Day parade is the "place to be" every year, attendees say

South Jersey community gathers for annual St. Patrick's Day parade: "This is the place to be"

On Sunday, Monmouth Street in Gloucester City, Camden County, was a sea of green as generations of families gathered for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

"We are proud and happy to be here to celebrate every year," Adrianne Moore said.

"It's really fun. I like seeing all the people go by and like listening to the music and seeing the people with costumes on," Kinslee McIntyre said.

"We grew up in Gloucester going to Irish night at St. Mary's church, and this is just another extension of that," Kelly Susinski said.

The parade was a nostalgic experience for those who have been coming since they were kids. Patrick Mealey got a front-row seat for the day's festivities.

"It's a sense of nostalgia, and it's also nice to see a lot of different faces every year also," Mealey said.

Those who attended the parade said celebrating Irish heritage, enjoying music and seeing the costumes bring them back every year. They also said the sense of community is what they love the most.

"It's one of the coolest, oldest Catholic family towns where everybody comes out. No matter the weather, whether it's good or bad. We all want to be here and have a good time. And this is the place to be," Moore said.

The parade is something the community looks forward to every year. And it's a family tradition that will continue for years to come.

"It's a great time. I love it here," Dillon Moore said.