Pennsylvania community comes together for inaugural St. Patrick's Day parade: "I hope it's the beginning of a great tradition"

The cool and windy conditions didn't stop people from coming together for the first ever St. Patrick's Day parade in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

"I hope it's the beginning of a great tradition," Glenside resident Mike Rock said.

From the music to the dancing and cool costumes, the inaugural parade did not disappoint.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It really brings people together and it's great for the community," Rock said.

"It's really nice to be here. It's the first year. We're very excited," Helen Boyle said.

Katie Mullin also echoed similar sentiments, "the music is good and just seeing all the people come out. It's just nice to take a part in the community."

CBS News Philadelphia

People lined the streets to watch the parade. Many of them dressed in green from head to toe. Those who attended say it was great to see the community come together.

"That's who we are. We love getting together. We love showing our support, our spirit, our heritage," said Kathy Bowers.

Some of the parade attendees were able to watch just steps away from their home. The parade route went right through Diane McKenzie's neighborhood.

"I can't believe we're standing in our yard watching a parade," McKenzie said. "It's very cool."

CBS News Philadelphia

McKenzie and her husband Paul didn't even have to leave home because the parade came right to them. They said residents raised money to make it all possible.

"People have really gone out of their way to make it nice for everybody, it's awesome," McKenzie said.

And for many, saluting their Irish roots is what the celebration is all about.

"Always been a big day in our family and always a day to celebrate our heritage," Bowers said.

Community members said they hope the parade will grow and continue for many years to come.