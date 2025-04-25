New Jersey man charged with robbing 71-year-old woman in Glassboro, police say

A man was arrested after police say he robbed and shot at a 71-year-old woman in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 1.

Thirty-two-year-old Shameek Brown, of Glassboro, is facing multiple charges, including robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

According to a release shared by the Glassboro Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of MacClelland Avenue for a reported armed robbery and shooting. The victim had just left her home and was inside her vehicle when a person unknown to her tapped on the window of her car with a handgun and demanded her purse.

When she refused to open her door, police say Brown fired the handgun into her car, breaking her window. He then took her purse and left the area.

After a multi-week investigation, which led to the discovery of the woman's belongings, Brown was charged and processed at the Salem County Correctional Facility, where he was held on unrelated charges.