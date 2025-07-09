Students learn to make their dreams a reality with Seeds to Success Farm Stand in Glassboro, New Jersey

Hardworking students in Glassboro learn to make their dreams a reality with farm stand

A farm stand that sits outside Glassboro High School is run by a group of students working hard through the summer heat.

"The farm stand is a place for the students to learn their math skills, communication skills, kind of real-life skills," said Robert Hemmes, a business teacher at Glassboro High and the farm stand coordinator.

Hemmes said the program provides real-life experience, and it's a unique opportunity for students who may need extra help before entering the job market.

Kristal Kauffman has been helping run the stand for the past four summers.

"How to count money in my head without using a calculator, I've learned a whole lot; how to give back change," Kauffman said.

"I watched her go from just a student on the stand to actually almost running the stand herself now," Hemmes said.

The produce comes from nearby Duffield's Farm.

Now in its 20th year, the program is a proud Glassboro tradition, and Superintendent Al Lewis said strong schools and students are the heart of a strong community.

"They're learning to conduct business, make change, check their inventory, repurpose their inventory as needed, and work with customers, which features our great community members," Lewis said.

All the money raised goes to help keep the stand running.

The farm stand is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during July from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The school said it's a learning experience that also benefits customers with fresh Jersey produce.

"I try to stop here as often as I can, being stuff home fresh fruit and vegetables for the family. It's great," Mary Beth Ragozzino said.