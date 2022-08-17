Watch CBS News
Girl Scouts announce new Raspberry Rally will debut in 2023 cookie season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie in their lineup for the 2023 cookie season. They are adding the Raspberry Rally and it is described as being a "sister" to their popular Thin Mint cookie. 

It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolate coating. 

It will be the first Girl Scout Cookie available only for online orders and direct-to-home delivery starting in 2023. 

