First Girl Scout cookie deliveries arrive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

The countdown to Girl Scout cookie season is officially on, and the first big deliveries have already arrived in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Truckloads of cookies were unloaded Wednesday afternoon at the Shelly Ridge Service Center in Lafayette Hill, where thousands of boxes will be distributed to local Girl Scout troops ahead of sales beginning next week.

From Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties to Caramel Delites, fan-favorite flavors were stacked high as troop leaders stopped by throughout the day to pick up their orders and prepare for the busy weeks ahead. In total, more than 57,000 packages of cookies arrived at the service center for distribution across the region.

While cookie sales officially kick off Jan. 15, Girl Scouts have been preparing for weeks. They have been focused on goal setting, decision-making and money management.

According to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, proceeds from cookie sales help fund community service projects, badge programs, summer camp and travel experiences.

For Sandy Lori, a mother from Oreland with two daughters in the Girl Scouts, cookie season is a highlight of the year.

"The girls are always very excited to sell cookies and do cookie booths and go door to door, so we're really excited to get this shipment in," Lori said. "Cookie season means going on adventures, helping charities, getting badges and going and exploring and trying new things."

There's also something new for cookie lovers this year. A brand-new flavor called ExploreMores is making its debut, featuring chocolate and marshmallows and celebrating the Girl Scouts' spirit of exploration.