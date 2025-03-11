Suspect connected to road rage-related shooting caught on camera, sought by Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police are looking for a man believed to be connected to a road rage incident that led to a shooting Monday night in the city's East Parkside neighborhood.

Police released video of the man allegedly involved in the shooting that injured two people, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The suspect, described as being between 40-45 years old, with a bald head, was last seen driving a 2016-2017 silver Honda Civic model. Investigators point out that the Honda Civic had damage to the front quarter panels, was missing a passenger-side front hub cap and had a white vanity tag on the front bumper.

On Monday night, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm and a 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest in a shooting on the 1100 block of North 42nd Street at around 7:07 p.m.

The 20-year-old woman showed up to Lankenau Medical Center in a private vehicle, which police said was being held for investigation, while the 15-year-old boy was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Both victims are said to be stable, according to police.

If you have any information on the man shown in the video above, you're asked to contact Philadelphia police's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.