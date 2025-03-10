2 teens among 6 injured in 4 separate Philadelphia shootings on Monday night, police say

Two teens were among the six people injured in four separate shootings in different Philadelphia neighborhoods on Monday night, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were both shot in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood just after 7 p.m., according to police. The shooting happened on the 800 block of West Pike Street.

The 14-year-old was shot twice in the right arm, while the 37-year-old was struck in the left leg, police said. The teen and man were each placed in stable condition after arriving at Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

In West Philadelphia's Belmont section, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were shot, police said. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of North 42nd Street at 7:07 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, while the 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest, police said.

The 20-year-old woman showed up to Lankenau Medical Center in a private vehicle. She was placed in stable condition, according to police. The vehicle is being held for investigation. The 15-year-old was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Also in West Philly, a 28-year-old man was shot in the head on the 300 block of North 52nd Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to police. The 28-year-old was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian, police said.

In North Philadelphia, a male was shot in his lower abdomen on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street, police said. The shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m.

Police said the male was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police said they arrested someone in connection to the shooting on North 22nd Street, but didn't recover a weapon. Police haven't made arrests in the three other shootings.

According to Philadelphia police, shooting incidents are down 28.5% in the past year. The number of shooting victims has dropped by 22.2% over that time span, police said.