2 teens among 6 injured in 4 separate Philadelphia shootings on Monday night, police say

By Tom Ignudo

Two teens were among the six people injured in four separate shootings in different Philadelphia neighborhoods on Monday night, police said. 

A 14-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were both shot in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood just after 7 p.m., according to police. The shooting happened on the 800 block of West Pike Street. 

The 14-year-old was shot twice in the right arm, while the 37-year-old was struck in the left leg, police said. The teen and man were each placed in stable condition after arriving at Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle, according to police. 

In West Philadelphia's Belmont section, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were shot, police said. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of North 42nd Street at 7:07 p.m.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, while the 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest, police said. 

The 20-year-old woman showed up to Lankenau Medical Center in a private vehicle. She was placed in stable condition, according to police. The vehicle is being held for investigation. The 15-year-old was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Also in West Philly, a 28-year-old man was shot in the head on the 300 block of North 52nd Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to police. The 28-year-old was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian, police said. 

In North Philadelphia, a male was shot in his lower abdomen on the 3100 block of North 22nd Street, police said. The shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m.

Police said the male was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police said they arrested someone in connection to the shooting on North 22nd Street, but didn't recover a weapon. Police haven't made arrests in the three other shootings. 

According to Philadelphia police, shooting incidents are down 28.5% in the past year. The number of shooting victims has dropped by 22.2% over that time span, police said.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

