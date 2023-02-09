"Emotional" audio captures moment officer was shot in West Philly

“Tell my family I love them": Audio captures moment officer was shot in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The name of the officer shot twice during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia and the accused gunman have been revealed.

One day after the shooting, the scars where bullets pelted stone and brick are still labeled Thursday.

The chalk circles scrawled about the sidewalk on 60th Street – where Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot twice — with one bullet penetrating his abdomen.

His words over police radio — of love to his family.

"Tell my family I love them if I don't make it," Maysonet said on the police radio.

Prosecutors were taken aback at the composure of Maysonet and his partner, Officer Mychal Couch, as they raced to the emergency room. Both officers provided information on the alleged shooter.

"Officer Maysonet was calling his family from the car, talking about his children, so it was quite emotional, but officer Couch got him to the hospital within minutes," Joanne Pescatore, the assistant district attorney, said.

Police had stopped a Lexus at 60th and Summer, due to among other things, the tint of the windows.

The shooting occurred within seconds of the stop.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Eric Haynes, of Darby, never even drew his weapon, but just started firing.

"He actually shot this police officer with the gun in his hooded sweatshirt in the pocket. The gun is never visible," Pescatore said.

Couch returned fire, but all three people in the car ran off uninjured.

Haynes is being held on $10 million bail.

"It's a very high bail, we don't want him out," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Meanwhile, a stark quiet at 60th and Summer compared to a day ago.

"It's like a dark cloud over us. We need help and we love here," Marv Anthony, a musical artist, said.

Anthony chatted with CBS Philadelphia about the heavy times experienced in West Philadelphia when hearing an officer was shot

"It's overwhelming, after a while, it's overwhelming," Anthony said. " To just have to constantly live amongst crime and violence and crime."

Maysonet is still recovering after being shot twice.

Prosecutors say bodycam footage worn by two officers will play a critical element as they make their way through the court system.