2 Delco men charged in connection with officer shot in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Delaware County men have been charged after a police officer was wounded during a shooting in West Philadelphia, the city's District Attorney Office said Thursday.

Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed, aka Raymond Williams, were both charged with multiple offenses for their role in the shooting.

Haynes, 45, of Darby, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and other related offenses. He's the alleged shooter.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Haynes was on bench warrant status in Delco for a 2016 resisting arrest case. His criminal history makes him ineligible to purchase or possess a firearm, the District Attorney's office said.

Reed was charged with tampering evidence, obstructing justice, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street on Wednesday.

Police said Officer Giovanni Maysonet and his partner, Mychal Couch, stopped a vehicle Haynes and Reed were inside in West Philly.

During the stop, Haynes allegedly tried to leave the scene, which led Maysonet to try to detain him.

Haynes then allegedly fired two shots at Maysonet during the struggle, striking him twice. Couch then returned fire, but didn't strike Haynes, Reed or the other person in the vehicle. Reed was the alleged driver of the vehicle stopped by police.

Maysonet later underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Haynes and Reed were taken into custody Wednesday night.

A female was also taken into custody, but charges haven't been announced at this time. Her identity is still unknown.