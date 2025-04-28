Giddy up Philly! Meet the DJ who is bringing country line dancing to Center City, Philadelphia

Queer line dancing is drawing hundreds every Friday night in Center City, Philadelphia

If you stroll through Center City, Philadelphia, on a Friday night, you might hear country beats and a lot of cheering. That's because Giddy Up Philly is bringing the energy — and the cowboy boots — to the heart of the city.

Every week, DJ Hugo Max lights up the dance floor at Voyeur Nightclub, where country line dancing draws hundreds from all walks of life.

"I see people from all ages and backgrounds," Hugo said. "I'm still surprised every week at the turnout."

At Giddy Up Philly, it's more than just dancing — it's about community, self-expression, and belonging. The night is packed with upbeat, choreographed dances, welcoming everyone to let loose and have fun.

"I see people just being themselves," Hugo Max said. "It's a community just having fun together."

Hugo Max and his friends first started dancing at smaller venues over 12 years ago — one of the first being the beloved LGBTQ bar Woody's.

"In the beginning, it was mainly folks from the LGBTQ community," Hugo Max explained. "Now, we have everyone showing up."

For many regulars, the dance floor has become a space to escape and recharge.

"I've been doing this since 1995," Joe Mingari said. "When I'm dancing, I feel like I'm flying. I'm only happy when I'm dancing."

For DJ Hugo Max, that's exactly the goal.

"You leave your stress at the door," he said. "This is a happy place."

And the movement isn't stopping anytime soon. Hugo Max hopes to offer line dancing workshops in the future, and he's planning a return to the popular rooftop at Bok Bar.

"When I start DJing and see everyone having fun," Hugo Max said, "everything else fades away."

Giddy Up Philly is currently waiving the cover charge, and even better, DJ Hugo Max and his crew offer free lessons before the real dancing begins.

So grab your boots and get ready to hit the floor — Philly-style.