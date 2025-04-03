Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma, 2 coaches with Philadelphia roots, could meet in NCAA women's championship

The Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament tips off Friday night in Tampa, Florida. Four teams will battle on the hardwood for a chance to punch their ticket to the national championship game, including two coaches with roots in Philadelphia

University of South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is a Philly native and has three national titles. She's going for back-to-back national championships. How did the former Dobbins Tech High School basketball star get into the upper echelon of women's college basketball coaches?

"This is a love language for Dawn Staley, and I think that comes through in how she coaches," said Erica L. Ayala, who is a CBS sports analyst.

West Chester University alumnus and UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma also knows about repeat titles. The Norristown native has won 11 national championships, including a three-peat and a four-peat.

"He's from Norristown, right? That is a blue-collar area. That area is about grinding. It's about putting in the work," Kiera Wooden, the head women's basketball coach at West Chester, said.

Staley's South Carolina team beat Duke in the Elite Eight by a slim 4-point margin as the road to the national championship gets tougher.

UConn has only had blowout wins in the tournament, most recently defeating the University of Southern California without the Trojans' standout player, Juju Watkins.

There's a chance Staley and Auriemma could meet in the championship game, but two teams will stand in their way, respectively.

The Huskies will face No. 1 seed UCLA, while South Carolina will take on Texas.

"If we see the two Philly-based coaches, I give the edge to UConn because they have a 1-2-3-4 punch really — that being said, you can never discount a Dawn Staley team," Ayala said.