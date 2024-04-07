Philadelphia native Dawn Staley wins 3rd national championship at South Carolina in victory over Iowa

Winning ticket for $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot sold in Oregon | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native Dawn Staley won her third national championship on Sunday as the University of South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa, 87-75, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the second half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 7 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images

Staley and the Gamecocks finished the season 38-0, becoming the 10th undefeated team in women's basketball history to have a perfect season.

Freshman guard Tessa Johnson led the way for South Carolina in the win with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

