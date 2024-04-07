Philadelphia native Dawn Staley wins 3rd national championship at South Carolina in victory over Iowa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native Dawn Staley won her third national championship on Sunday as the University of South Carolina women's basketball team defeated Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa, 87-75, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Staley and the Gamecocks finished the season 38-0, becoming the 10th undefeated team in women's basketball history to have a perfect season.
Freshman guard Tessa Johnson led the way for South Carolina in the win with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.
