Philadelphia's black-tie GayBINGO marks 26 years of fun and fundraising benefiting AIDS Fund Philly

The year was 1999, the room was packed for the event of the year: the first black-tie GayBINGO, a cheeky event that's more than your typical bingo night.

It's now the only time Michael Byrne dresses in drag. Twenty-six years later the mission is still the same.

"It became the hottest ticket in town. We sold out in 10 minutes," Byrne said.

Byrne is the first to host the popular game night in Philadelphia.

"I am Carlotta Tendant, who wants you to park it all night," Byrne said.

While Carlotta makes people laugh, Byrne shares how there are also serious moments throughout the night.

"Way back when we would have tears. Amongst the laughter, we would have tears," Byrne said. "There was a family that would come every year and host a game to memorialize their son. Toileting his son, washing his son, going from being a muscle guy to weighing 70 pounds. It brought us back to the reality of 'what are we doing here?'"

AIDS Fund Philly, the original host, is now handing over the reins to Action Wellness.

Executive Director Evelyn Torres says these types of events have raised more than $4 million. The funds have gone to help marginalized communities.

"What we know now is that people are living healthier longer lives," Torres said. "Normal life spans if they get medical care and they take their medications, and not only that, they can't pass on the virus to their loved ones."

While the black-tie event is the biggest fundraiser for AIDS awareness, their monthly GayBINGO events are just as special – where CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan has also joined in on the fun.

From ticket sales to a silent auction. Byrne reminds us, that although HIV is no longer a death sentence, it's still an epidemic.

Black tie GayBINGO is Saturday, March 22. To purchase tickets and find other monthly bingo events visit the Action Wellness website.