After the Gaudreau family raised $500K, this New Jersey school will get a new adaptive playground

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, school for students with disabilities is now getting the adaptive playground it needs, thanks in large part to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Archbishop Damiano's adaptive playground has been a long time coming. The school first started fundraising five years ago. Finally, the school in Westville has broken ground and is preparing for a community build next month.

"We are counting down the days until we can actually see equipment on this property," Principal Michele McCloskey said.

In the meantime, the school's students are happy to play in the dirt and imagine their new play space, complete with adaptive swings, slides and sensory areas that all students will be able to enjoy, regardless of ability.

"There's going to be a little merry-go-round that children with wheelchairs get on and go around and just experience the joy of fun," McCloskey said.

But none of it would be possible without Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Following their tragic deaths last year at the hands of a suspected drunk driver, the Gaudreau family made it a mission to turn the dreamed-about playground into a reality in memory of the brothers. In a matter of months, the Gaudreaus raised more than $500,000 through donations and the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K.

"It's amazing," John and Matthew's sister Kristen Venello said. "I come here every day. I can't wait to see the playground. It's just going to remind me of them. They just loved kids so much, and I'm excited."

ADS is a nonprofit school for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and it has been a part of the Gaudreau family for generations. Kristen works in the school's speech department, and their mother, Jane, has worked at ADS for more than 40 years.

"She knew she had to focus, or wanted to focus, on something positive in their memory," family friend Deb Vasaturo said of Jane. "She always says that John and Matty will be so happy when this playground's built."

Soon, the new playground will bear the Gaudreau name and feature the school's signature butterfly — a symbol of transformation and hope.

"To be able to turn their tragedy into something positive, into a remembrance of them, that when we go outside, we'll never forget all that they did for us," McCloskey said.

School leaders also thanked many of the other donors who helped fundraise over the past five years and credited the community for donating supplies and labor as well.

The Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope Playground is on its way. ADS is now looking forward to Saturday, Oct. 4, the date of the playground's community build. The school now needs 100 volunteers to help build the playground. You can sign up at this link.