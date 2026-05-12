Philadelphia-area drivers reckon with surging gas prices: "nothing but an upward trajectory"

MD drives for Uber in the Philadelphia area. A few months ago, he said, he paid about $40 to fill up his tank.

It's $70 now, he said. As he filled up his tank in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, he said he can only continue for two to three months longer if gas prices stay this high.

President Trump and some members of Congress have suggested suspending the 18-cent-per-gallon federal gas tax.

Drivers say they're adjusting as prices rise.

"I'm trying not to drive as much because I can take SEPTA and I can walk," Darlene Jackson said.

"If the prices continue to go up, we're going to have to limit driving," Shannon Thomas said.

Vincent Long, an economics professor at St. Joseph's University, previously predicted gas prices would plateau around $4.50.

"Unfortunately, I see nothing but an upward trajectory," Long said.

He said the length of the Iran war has created significant oil supply problems.

How high does Long expect prices to go?

"Now $5 doesn't seem unreasonable — the issue is that oil still is not getting through the Strait [of Hormuz] at all," Long said.

On Tuesday, gas was selling for around $4.50 per gallon in South Jersey. In Delaware, the cost is $4.33, and in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs, drivers are paying $4.62, according to AAA.

Drivers are also thinking about vacation travel and are reassessing costs.

"Summer is going to hit in a week or two, and I guess we will really see the impact of these gas prices," Thomas said.

After filling up, Edward Quirk told CBS News Philadelphia drivers should be more patient with the elevated fuel costs.

"Do we really want Iran to have a nuclear weapon? Imagine what they would do with that, you know?" Quirk said. "It's going to take a few months to settle this thing. So we learn to live with it, big deal."