Penn professor warns gas prices are "going to get a lot worse" as Iran war disrupts global oil markets

Drivers across the Philadelphia region say rising gas prices are becoming increasingly difficult to manage, as tensions involving Iran continue to disrupt global oil markets and raise concerns about future supply.

Gas prices in the Philadelphia area climbed to around $4.58 per gallon this week, according to data from AAA, with South Jersey and Delaware also seeing prices well above $4 per gallon. Just two months ago, prices across the region were closer to $3 per gallon.

At gas stations Tuesday, some drivers said they can no longer afford to fill up their tanks completely.

"I would love to get a full tank, unfortunately, I don't have $80 to spare," said Frank, who declined to share his last name.

Others said they have changed their routines to cut back on driving.

"Even just driving around the city wanting to run errands, stop-and-go traffic — it uses a lot of gas. And it really is starting to add up," said Linda Wolfe, who added that she plans on walking and biking more often.

Another driver, Carla McNear, said she's now putting in only what she can afford.

"I don't know what a full tank of gas looks like at this moment," McNear said.

John Quigley, a senior fellow at the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said the market may not yet have fully felt the impact of disruptions involving the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil shipping route.

"About 11% of the world's oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz," Quigley said. "The market has not fully responded yet. It's going to get a lot worse."

Quigley said stored oil reserves have helped cushion the immediate impact so far, but warned that could change if disruptions continue.

"As the oil tanks go dry, as we use up the last of the inventory, that's when the real crunch is going to start to hit," Quigley said. "Prices have to go much higher."

At the pump, some drivers expressed support for President Trump's handling of the conflict in Iran.

"He's a businessman. And we need somebody that is smart and that is strategic," Frank said.

Others were critical of the administration's approach and pointed to rising costs as a concern.

"I hope that everyone that voted for Donald Trump is happy with their decision and where we are at," Wolfe said.