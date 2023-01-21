Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid higher demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and went up more sharply around the country at large amid increased demand and higher crude oil prices.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.32, up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, an increase of 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.32 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say demand for gasoline is usually lackluster at this time of year, but a mild winter in much of the country seems to have encouraged more people to get out on the road, pushing prices higher.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.