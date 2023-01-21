Gas prices rise in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and went up more sharply around the country at large amid increased demand and higher crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.32, up five cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, an increase of 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.32 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say demand for gasoline is usually lackluster at this time of year, but a mild winter in much of the country seems to have encouraged more people to get out on the road, pushing prices higher.