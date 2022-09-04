Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz attacked near locker room after ejection from EuroBasket 2022 game: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sixers' forward Furkan Korkmaz is fine after he was reportedly attacked following an ejection during a EuroBasket 2022 game against Georgia, a source tells CBS3's Pat Gallen. Korkmaz was playing for his home country of Turkey.

Games for the EuroBasket tournament are taking place in four countries, but the game Korkmaz got ejected from took place at the Tbilisi Arena in Georgia.

Hearing from a source that Furkan Korkmaz is fine and that there appears to have been some sort of altercation following his ejection. Was playing with Turkey in #EuroBasket22 against Georgia. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 4, 2022

Korkmaz was ejected during the game in the fourth quarter after he got into it with a Georgia player.

Furkan Korkmaz getting into it with Georgia's Duda Sanadze



Fans started throwing cups onto the court 😳



pic.twitter.com/GSsKveHxQX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 4, 2022

But, while the Sixers forward was walking to the locker room with a trainer, he was attacked by Georgia's players that weren't on the active roster and the country's police, according to Turkish federation vice president and former player Omer Onan.

A statement from the Turkish federation vice-president on the Furkan Korkmaz situation



Sounds like a really ugly scene. Hope Furk is okay pic.twitter.com/ufuMVkMgu7 — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 4, 2022

Onan said in the statement that if FIBA officials don't bring them security footage of the incident, Turkey will leave the tournament.

Korkmaz averaged 7.6 points per game as a rotation player last season for the Sixers.

Following the game, Korkmaz tweeted Turkey's flag, so he seems to be OK as we reported above.

🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 — Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmaz) September 4, 2022