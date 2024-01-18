Fuel at Camden, NJ Conoco gas station was 58% water after flooding: officials

Conoco gas station in Camden may have sold gas tainted with flood water, city officials say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Lab test results are in for a Camden, New Jersey gas station where over 20 cars were damaged after fueling up in the wake of heavy rain and flooding earlier this month.

And it turns out customers may have been filling up with more water than gas, the tests show.

The Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden was temporarily shut down on Jan. 10 after customers who fueled up there reported issues. Camden city and county officials then had samples from the gas station tested in a lab.

Those results revealed the fuel was more than 58% water.

The station may now face punitive action from the city of Camden, a county spokesperson said.

Anyone with concerns can reach the city department of weights and measures at 856-757-7131 and the county's at 856-374-6001.

A Camden, NJ Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard seen with standing water during a period of flooding on Jan. 10, 2024.

Water covered Admiral Wilson Boulevard and the lot of this Conoco station after a powerful storm passed through Philadelphia and its suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware the night of Jan. 9 and into Jan. 10.

The storm caused flooding in the region as well as road closures, downed trees and power outages.