Conoco gas station in Camden, NJ may have sold gas tainted with flood water: city officials

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - Gas tanks at a New Jersey station are being tested to see if floodwaters seeped in, tainting its gas supply, Camden City officials told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Conoco station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden closed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to Camden City officials. It will be closed until further notice.

At least 20 cars that fueled at the station were impacted, the city said.

CBS News Philadelphia cameras captured video early Wednesday morning with the gas station underwater.

ConocoPhillips tells us all gas stations with the Conoco brand name are owned by Phillips 66 and referred inquiries to them. We have reached out to Phillips 66 for comment.

The Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard was flooded from the heavy storms that passed through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

A powerful storm passed through Philadelphia and its suburbs, New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday night into Wednesday, causing flooding in the region, road closures, downed trees and power outages.

While Thursday is clear, more storms are forecasted Friday into Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia Meteorologist Kate Bilo said more rain will Friday night into Saturday morning and will fall on already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks.

Rain will arrive in the western suburbs around 7 p.m. and blanket the region by 8:30 or 9 p.m. There might be some brief snow in the Poconos when the storm starts, but that will soon change over to rain. Some spots north and west could see closer to two inches of precipitation.