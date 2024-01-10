PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The rain may be over, but flood waters will cause travel disruptions and school delays - late arrivals for the School District of Philadelphia will be excused Wednesday - throughout the area.

Flooding has forced several people from their homes in Delaware County, and the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, creeks and streams in the area have reached their flood stage.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire area until 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 45 mph winds will continue to blow through throughout the day. With already extremely saturated ground, there's a chance weakened trees and power lines could come down.

RELATED: How much rain did we get? Totals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

In Philadelphia, a tree fell on a car parked near 17th and Green Streets in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

Outside the city, Swarthmore resident Celeste Golub sent CBS News Philadelphia photos of a large tree that crashed into her home along Dartmouth Avenue.

Celeste Golub says a large tree fell Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, after severe storms. Golub says the tree came right through her living room. Celeste Golub

Downed trees can be a nightmare for homeowners. Here are some helpful tips when filing an insurance claim for tree damage.

Trees downed in yards, trees downed on houses, trees on top of cars. It's inevitable after a powerful storm, but what's covered by your insurance and what's not depends on a number of factors.

If your tree falls on your house, your insurance company will pay for the removal of the tree from your home and repairs to your home.

If your tree falls on your neighbor's house, your neighbor's homeowner policy is going to be responsible. It's considered an act of God, and your neighbor should file a claim with their insurance company and vice versa.

If a tree falls in your yard and doesn't hit anything, it most cases it's up to you to pay for its removal.

If your car gets hit by a tree or damaged by flying limbs, you'll need to file a claim under your vehicle's comprehensive coverage.