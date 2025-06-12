Friday in Philadelphia region will be a bit cooler with a chance of storms. Here's the weather forecast.

It's official: Philadelphia reached the 90-degree mark for the first time in 2025, with a high of 92 degrees on Thursday. It's the latest first occurrence of 90-plus degrees since 2014, when it occurred on June 17.

It will be a bit cooler on Friday in the mid and upper 80s with increasing clouds. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms late in the day. Overnight into pre-dawn on Saturday, a wave of showers and storms will cross the entire area.

Keep the umbrella nearby for the Father's Day weekend; there will be a chance of showers and storms both days. On Saturday, the best chance for rain will be through early afternoon, and on Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day.

Highs will only reach the 70s both days — sorry, dads. While it won't be a washout, the chance of rain will be present all weekend.

We start the workweek with a chance of showers at some point each day through Wednesday. Temperatures will climb from the 70s on Monday to near 90 by Friday.

Good news for beach lovers, water temperatures along the shore have finally warmed to the low 70s.

FYI: The official start to summer is a week from Friday, on June 20 at 5:01 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Stray p.m. shower. High 86. Low 70.

Saturday: Few showers, storms. High 78. Low 64.

Sunday: Showers and storms. High 73. Low 61.

Monday: Clouds, showers. High 72. Low 62.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 78. Low 65.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 85. Low 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 91. Low 72.

