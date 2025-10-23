Sunny, crisp Friday in Philadelphia region, good football weather this weekend. Here's the forecast.

In the Philadelphia area, Thursday night has a good chance to be the coldest of the season so far with lows dropping into the 30s all throughout the city suburbs, and frost advisories have been issued for Lower Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties as well as all of South Jersey away from the coast.

The weekend is trending dry and cool with good fall football weather for the Eagles game on Sunday. Be sure to bring the coat if you're spending time outdoors, but go ahead and leave the umbrella at home.

Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until next Tuesday or Wednesday, meaning our drought conditions will likely worsen with the release of the weekly drought monitor on Thursday, which now has the I-95 corridor, including the city of Philadelphia, in a moderate drought.

This is the first time since the release on April 1 that the city has been in a moderate or worse drought. You may remember October 2024, when we didn't record any observed rainfall for the entire month, the first time in history any month in Philadelphia had zero rain. While this month isn't that bad, we have only had .81 inch of rain, a deficit of nearly 2 inches.

If we go back to Sept. 1, the deficit is -4.44 inches. We really do need the rainfall, so hopefully Mother Nature delivers next week (just not on Halloween, which is trending chilly with highs in the 50s).

Tracking Tropical Storm Melissa

In the tropics, we continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane within the next few days, becoming a Category 4 storm by Sunday. In addition, the storm is expected to just crawl along to the east, which means places like Jamaica may be catastrophically impacted with wind damage, storm surge and flooding rain.

At this point, Melissa does not look like it will affect the United States.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 42.

Saturday: Sunny. High 61, Low 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 43.

Monday: Chilly. High 59, Low 44.

Tuesday: Shower late. High 58, Low 43.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 59, Low of 47.

Thursday: Few showers. High 60, Low 47.

