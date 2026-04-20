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Freeze warning in effect through Tuesday morning in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

By Bill Kelly

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Through Tuesday morning, a freeze warning will be in effect for the entire Philadelphia region. If you planted any vulnerable plants, flowers, etc., then be prepared to protect them from near-freezing temperatures and frost.

Tuesday remains chilly but sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

By Wednesday, we bounce back to near 70 with a few showers, and we'll remain warm through the end of the work week.

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CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Another wave of rain is possible Friday night and Saturday, with much cooler temps by the weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast

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CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Cold start. High 57, low 34.

Wednesday: Some sun and a shower. High 69, low 47.

Thursday: Warmer and sunny. High 77, low 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 76, low 56.

Saturday: Cooler with a shower. High 62, low 50.

Sunday: Stray shower. High 60, low 49.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 55, low 45.

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