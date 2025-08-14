A free pop-up health clinic is coming to the School of the Future in Philadelphia this weekend

A pop-up health clinic for free medical, dental, and vision is coming to Philadelphia this weekend

A free medical, dental, and vision pop-up health clinic is coming to Philadelphia this weekend.

No insurance? No problem. You don't even need to have an ID. Anyone with a medical concern or need is welcome. People will be able to get their teeth cleaned, eyes checked or a pap smear.

The School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia will be the location for the free pop-up medical clinic on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're going to be bringing dental, vision and medical care all completely free, no insurance, no ID required," said Brad Sands, clinic coordinator of Remote Area Medical.

Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit that provides health care for people who don't have insurance or are underinsured.

"You tell me your name's Mickey Mouse, and I'm gonna bring you in and give you quality health care," Sands said.

About 8% of the country doesn't have health insurance. Experts said even for those who do, copays are high, and some services like dental and vision aren't covered.

"You never know the need in the community," Sands said.

At the pop-up clinic, the basic medical care will also include gynecological services. Dental will include fillings, extractions, cleanings and X-rays. For vision care, there will be eye exams and the ability to make glasses on-site or provide prescriptions.

"We're going to have the local community coming out, local dentist, local vision providers, local nurses," Sands said.

Remote Medical's free pop-up clinics travel around the country and have become very popular, with people often lining up overnight.

"Our parking lot will open no later than midnight the day before. Our doors open at 6 a.m. We are first-come, first-served and we have a limited amount of spots," Sands said.

People are encouraged to show up early and be prepared to wait, so bring your own food and water.

Nearly 400 people were served in 2024, and this year could be even bigger.