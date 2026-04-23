Free screenings for diabetic eye disease available in Philadelphia and beyond this weekend

Diabetes Day is a free eye screening to detect diabetic eye disease that's happening at several locations this Saturday, including in Philadelphia.

Vision loss is preventable with early detection and treatment. Because symptoms may be absent, annual diabetic eye exams are essential, even if vision seems normal.

Daniel Kalai, 44, didn't realize having diabetes put him at an increased risk for retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness in working-age Americans. Diabetic eye disease disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities.

Dr. Allen Ho with Mid Atlantic Retina and Wills Eye Hospital said diabetes can cause bleeding in the eye, but not impact vision right away. Patients might not realize they have a problem.

"That's the problem, that's why it's a thief," Ho said. "And that's why annual diabetic eye exams are so important."

Ho said only about half of patients with diabetes get eye exams. To reverse that dangerous trend, he started a special free screening day.

"Our overarching goal is to eliminate preventable diabetic vision loss and blindness," Ho said.

Diabetes Day, happening this Saturday, started with just a few centers in Philadelphia and has expanded to 18 locations in the city and beyond. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of annual diabetic eye exams and address the disparity of care across Pennsylvania.

"It's really gratifying to see all the volunteerism across all these institutions," Ho said. "We can prevent blindness. … We can really stop this if it's caught early."

Early detection and treatment are saving Kalai's vision. Now this Philadelphia consultant is looking forward to enjoying his busy life.

"Losing your eyesight's not a joke. I need my eyes for everyday work. I need eyes to watch the Phillies," Kalai said. "I want to be able to see my beautiful wife every day."

Now, he's looking at a bright future with his diabetic retinopathy managed.

The screenings on Saturday are free, but you need to make an appointment.

Sign up and learn more on the Wills Eye Hospital website.