19-year-old critical, stray bullets miss toddler and father in Philadelphia shooting

Man critically injured, stray bullets narrowly miss 2 others in Frankford section of Philadelphia

A shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood critically injured a 19-year-old man late Thursday night, as stray bullets from the incident narrowly missed a father and daughter inside their home, police said.

The shots rang out just before 11:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of Tackawanna Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS News Philadelphia.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from four gun shot wounds to the leg, back and groin. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Small said 16 spent shell casings from at least one semi-automatic weapon were recovered from the scene. They also found a firearm hidden behind one of the properties.

At the scene, a home's front window was pierced twice by gunfire and two bullets went into the home. The bullets came within a few feet of a father and his two-year-old daughter, who were lying on the couch. The bullets were found lodged in the house's wall.

Police are reviewing footage of a security camera that clearly caught the entire incident unfold, Small said. The video shows three men walking south on Tackawanna Street and multiple gun shots were heard.

No arrests have been made.