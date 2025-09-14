Watch CBS News
7 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

Several people are recovering after nine cars were involved in a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday morning, police said.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Frankford Avenue near Ann Street, according to police. 

Investigators said at least seven people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash and were brought to nearby hospitals. All of the crash victims are said to be stable, according to police.

CBS Philadelphia was on the scene, where car parts could be seen scattered in the street, surrounded by yellow warning tape.

The Crash Investigation District is overseeing the case.

