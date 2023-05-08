Fox Meadow fire displaces at least 62 people, Red Cross says

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) -- A massive overnight fire at the Fox Meadow apartment complex in Maple Shade is out, but dozens of people are left homeless. The American Red Cross says the fire displaced at least 62 people (22 families).

The way the complex was designed, there are rows of apartments that are all connected.

One resident described seeing a wall of tall flames coming from one of the units and those flames spread to more units nearby, putting more and more people in danger.

The fire raged inside the Fox Meadow apartment complex Sunday night.

It started a little before 10:30 p.m.

When police got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the apartments.

Officers immediately began evacuating residents of Adams Drive while firefighters from Maple Shade and several other local fire departments started dousing the fire with water.

The firefight lasted about an hour.

Fire crews had it under control by about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

But by that point, the damage was done.

According to Maple Shade police, six people were taken to nearby hospitals and 16 apartment units had been damaged.

We spoke with one resident who says the flames spread really fast and caught her neighbors by surprise.

"It started with two apartments and then it moved to like eight or 10 now," Juliette Griffiths said. "We're just sad for the families that are living in those apartments and the people that had to get carried out and hopefully that they're safe."

The American Red Cross has been at the scene, helping the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.