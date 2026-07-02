Dozens of roads closing, safety measures added for July Fourth concert in Philadelphia: See the full list

Philadelphia is pulling out all the stops for America's 250th birthday and celebrating with a free concert and fireworks on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4.

Headliners for the One Philly: Unity Concert for America include Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott and The Roots, who are set to bring Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Meek Mill and other artists on stage. Wanda Sykes is hosting the show, which will include appearances by Gillie Da King, Wallo267 and more.

The show begins at 5 p.m., and fireworks will be set off over the Philadelphia Museum of Art at midnight.

These institutions will be closed on Saturday: Barnes Foundation, Calder Gardens, Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center, Moore College of Art & Design, Parkway Central Library, Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rodin Museum.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Eastern State Penitentiary, and Franklin Institute are set to be open, but hours vary.

As the celebrations get underway, dozens of major roads and side streets will shut down to traffic.

Road closures in effect for the July 4 One Philly: Unity Concert for America

Tuesday, June 30

Inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Binswanger Triangle from 6 a.m. until Monday, July 6, at 6 a.m.

Friday, July 3

The following closures will go into effect around 6 a.m. Friday until about 6 a.m. Monday:

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

2000-2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Saturday, July 4

Closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Waterworks Drive

SEPTA changes on July 4 in Philadelphia

Bus Detours: Buses that travel on or near the Parkway will be detoured starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday through 5 p.m. on Sunday. That includes these routes: 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49. Check septa.org for full details on transit options.

The Ben Franklin Parkway is best accessed from the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line Station and Race-Vine or City Hall Broad Street Line Station.

Safety measures at the July Fourth concert

Temperatures on Saturday could reach 100 degrees as a historic heat wave grips the region and much of the country.

Pop-up visitor centers located from City Hall to Lemon Hill have water, shade and misting stations for residents and visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the city said additional water and ice will be delivered to the stations for the Fourth. People are encouraged to bring water bottles. Misting fans will also be set up for the concert.

Medical tents are also going to be available at these locations on the Parkway on Saturday, according to the city: