Meek Mill performing in Philadelphia on July 4

Another Philadelphia music legend is set to take the stage at the city's free Fourth of July concert.

The city announced rapper and Philly native Meek Mill has been added to the "One Philly Unity Concert" lineup for July 4 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Meek Mill will be featured as a special guest of The Roots, who are also set to bring Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kathy Sledge and State Property on stage.

Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, Seal and Jordan Davis were announced as fellow headliners last month.

Comedian Wanda Sykes will host the show, which will include appearances by unofficial Eagles hype man Gillie Da King and Wallo267.

Doors for the concert open at 3 p.m. and performances start at 5 p.m. The city has not yet released show times for each artist.

Once the show wraps up, fireworks will be set off over the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 11:45 p.m.

The celebration, known in years past as the Wawa Welcome America Festival, wraps up 16 days of events honoring America's 250th birthday.