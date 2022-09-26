$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County

Reward offered for information on gun store burglary in Montgomery County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.

They were driving a blue Sedan.

Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.

The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.

If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.