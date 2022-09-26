$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.
They were driving a blue Sedan.
Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.
The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.
If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
