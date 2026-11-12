Philadelphia DA to launch investigation in death of 10-year-old foster child as questions grow over system

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to launch a separate investigation as questions continue to grow surrounding the death of 10-year-old foster child Malayshia Alford.

The investigation will be in addition to ongoing reviews by the state and city departments of human services.

Alford was last seen Oct. 22. She wasn't reported missing until four days later, police said. Her body was found Nov. 5 in the trunk of a car near the Stonington Court Apartments in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

Alford's foster mother, Carprice Williams, was charged with murder.

State and city departments of human services are conducting their own investigations into how Alford ended up in Williams' care.

Court documents reportedly show Williams was on a state "do not contact" list because of previous allegations of abuse.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is also starting a committee to examine potential changes to the foster care system. However, Parker has not said when the committee will meet.

Council members Curtis Jones Jr. and Anthony Phillips plan to introduce a resolution demanding a hearing into how city agencies could've prevented Alford's death.

Marci Hamilton, a University of Pennsylvania professor and child welfare expert, said privacy laws can make it difficult to hold suspected abusers accountable.

"There needs to be a statewide investigation and evaluation of how to improve the foster care system. Everybody knows it's rife with problems," Hamilton told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this week.

The Defender Association, which represents Williams, has declined to comment on the case.

This story will be updated.