Loophole in Pennsylvania foster system may have led to Malayshia Alford's death, expert says

Calls for an investigation into what led up to the brutal killing of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford continue. Her foster mother, Carprice Williams, has been charged with her murder, and Mayor Cherelle Parker has ordered a review of Philadelphia's foster care system.

Earlier this week, CBS News Philadelphia confirmed that Williams had a history of abusing foster children, including one who almost died, and a state investigation determined she should never be used as a foster parent in the future.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said they can't share information about specific child abuse cases. However, generally speaking, after a foster parent has been indicated as a perpetrator of abuse, they have a right to appeal. If they win the appeal, they are removed from the central state registry, which is a database of child abuse and neglect investigation records.

"If there is someone in that registry for which there has been a finding of abuse, they should not be removed. They just should not be removed. It's not worth it for the children," said Marci Hamilton, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and an expert in child welfare.

Hamilton said part of the problem with the child welfare system is the lack of accountability because child welfare records are not shared with the public due to privacy laws. She also thinks agencies need to do a better job sharing information.

According to the city, Malayshia was receiving case management services from Catholic Community Services and Mentor was the certifying foster care agency.

In a statement, Mentor told CBS News Philadelphia in part, "We are heartbroken about the tragic passing of Malayshia Alford" and "We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on the matter. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot offer further comment."

Catholic Community Services did not respond to our request for comment.

Parker has ordered a comprehensive review of the Philadelphia foster care system, something Hamilton said should be done by an independent entity.

"You don't ask the city when the city is clearly implicated in this case," she said.

Parker's plan includes establishing a Child Welfare Review Committee consisting of 15 experts from child advocacy groups to social work. They will examine foster care placement, foster home oversight and visitation requirements, among other things.

"They had someone in the system who was so dangerous that their system let an abuser jump to another agency so when you put all those facts together, this is crying out for Harrisburg to do what needs to be done," Hamilton said.

Parker said the committee must submit recommendations within 120 days after convening. She has yet to take reporter questions on the topic.

Along with the city, the state is also conducting its own review.