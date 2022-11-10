Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins visits Philly HS to promote financial literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two-time Super Bowl champion and former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins returned to Philadelphia Thursday to encourage high schoolers to learn about financial literacy. He stopped by the Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice Academy in Germantown.

Jenkins said he is still a Philadelphia citizen, and his foundation is committed to all the communities he has lived in.

"The things that I've learned as I moved through the space are the things I want to pass along to the youth, and financial literacy and what to do with money and how it works and what they could do as they move forward as young adults is important," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the kids are very receptive to the financial literacy curriculum.

The goal is to close the wealth gap.