Monroeville campground temporarily bans bonfires due to dry conditions

MONROEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month was the driest May on record in Philadelphia. We're now starting to see the effects of the dry weather.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the entire Philly region until Tuesday at 8 p.m. -- meaning the conditions right now are ripe for out-of-control grass and forest fires.

In New Jersey, the Forest Fire Service is already taking action, and a campground in Monroeville, Salem County is going even a step further.

The campground says they are constantly monitoring the fire danger and conditions outside. They decided to ban bonfires for now because the conditions are just so dry outside.

The moment you step foot into Old Man's Creek campground in Monroeville, you can feel the simplicity of the outdoors.

From the calmness of their lake to the tranquility of nature — it's a picture-perfect backdrop for summer.

The campground started its season on April 1 and will run until Nov. 1.

Among all of their family fun activities — they also have their eye on the fire danger and weather conditions on a daily basis.

"Is there any fire bans? Is there any wind? Is there dryness given all the weather conditions?" a woman said.

On Monday, the NJFFS says Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented across the state as the fire danger is high. They posted on social media saying fires directly on the ground are prohibited unless in a prepared fire ring.

Monday, June 5 at 8:30 a.m. – The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all coverage areas throughout the State of New Jersey due to dry conditions. pic.twitter.com/l1zLzv3e2p — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 5, 2023

Old Man's Creek campground says they decided to be on the safe side and go even further and ban bonfires and propane fire pits for now.

"Because the wind gusts are a little high right now and we haven't had any rain, so it's not worth the chance," a woman said.

The campground says they know having bonfires are a big part of camping, but say they have to put safety above all else.

"These trailers catch very quickly and we are in the woods, so that doesn't help. It's not worth it to take that chance on anyone's life or property," a woman said.

They're asking others to be mindful of the restrictions in place this summer season.

The NJFFS says these Stage 1 restrictions are in place until further notice.