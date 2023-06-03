Bass River State Forest fire in New Jersey is 100% contained

BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- After days of firefighting efforts, the massive wildfire in Bass River State Forest is now 100% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Saturday.

The fire that broke out this week grew to over 5,000 acres, sending smoke for miles and creating hazy skies around the region. The smoke was so thick it closed the Garden State Parkway for a few hours due to visibility issues.

"The public is advised that smoke may be visible for an extended period while firefighters work to mop-up the wildfire," NJFFS said on Twitter. "Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke."

The public is advised that smoke may be visible for an extended period while firefighters work to mop-up the wildfire. Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 3, 2023

It was by far the largest "major" wildfire in the state this week. In a news conference, NJFFS Chief Greg McLaughlin said the fire was 5,950 acres and that the service had fought nine major wildfires this year.

A "major" fire is anything over 100 acres, he said.

The service battles three to four major wildfires in a typical year. This week, they've seen the Allen Road fire and on Saturday, rushed to respond to the Flatiron fire that threatened homes in Medford, N.J.

The Box Turtle fire in Gloucester County also grew to over 100 acres.

"It's been really dry, it's been several weeks without significant rainfall," McLaughlin said.

RELATED: Driest May weather on record: Farmers find ways to protect crops

"We have a couple things going on, it's been a little bit of a long week with some long nights and some long days, and we're seeing some higher temperatures that we're not really acclimated to yet. So we're starting to see some fatigue set in," McLaughlin said.

Another update on the Medford fire, which came close to homes near the Flatiron area of the Pinelands, was expected at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.