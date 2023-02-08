Watch CBS News
Football drills, locker room at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

By Marcella Baietto

Checking out the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix
Checking out the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix 02:40

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.

We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.

Super Bowl LVII: Get a look at the locker room at the NFL Fan Experience 03:12

We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.

You can check out the experience in the videos here.

Getting a look at the gear for sale at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix 02:10
Marcella Baietto
Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 8:11 AM

