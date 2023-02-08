Football drills, locker room at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Checking out the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

Checking out the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

Checking out the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.

We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.

We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.

You can check out the experience in the videos here.