Households scramble after COVID-19-era SNAP benefits end

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who receive SNAP benefits have gotten extra money since the start of the pandemic, but now those extra resources are coming to an end and families are forced to make up the difference.

The COVID-19 emergency funds added to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are ending Wednesday.

We're told this could be a reduction of nearly $100 per month for some families.

While the costs of food items from eggs to butter continue to rise due to inflation, some households are scrambling trying to figure out how they will afford the necessities.

Local food banks say these reductions impact nearly 2.7 million people across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Food banks tell us they are preparing to serve more families in the months to come.

"What we call the hunger cliff is going to be devastating to families in our community," Loree Jones-Brown, the CEO of Philabundance, said.

Jones-Brown says on average, households will lose at least $95 a month in SNAP benefits. But for some families, they're losing even more.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has urged residents to donate to food banks so they can meet a rising need.