COVID-19 SNAP benefits ending: How it impacts Pa. residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the end of an era, a pandemic era that is. Beginning Wednesday, millions of Americans will lose part of their SNAP benefits as pandemic-era funding comes to an end.

All SNAP households will lose a minimum of $95 a month, beginning in March, according to the Office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

But the average Pennsylvania SNAP household will lose more than $180.

Shapiro is urging people to support food banks, which are already under strain after a rise in demand during the pandemic.