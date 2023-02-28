Watch CBS News
COVID-19 SNAP benefits ending: How it impacts Pa. residents

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the end of an era, a pandemic era that is. Beginning Wednesday, millions of Americans will lose part of their SNAP benefits as pandemic-era funding comes to an end.

All SNAP households will lose a minimum of $95 a month, beginning in March, according to the Office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

But the average Pennsylvania SNAP household will lose more than $180. 

Shapiro is urging people to support food banks, which are already under strain after a rise in demand during the pandemic. 

