New Jersey mobile food pantry giving out free groceries monthly, says it needs to increase frequency

In Pennsauken, New Jersey, a mobile food pantry is bringing free food and groceries to the area.

This is the Food is Important Mobile Food Pantry, aimed at targeting food insecurity.

Anne Crivaro has volunteered at many pantries and says this is a much-needed start.

"I would guess maybe a couple of hundred people might show up," she said.

Volunteers spent Tuesday preparing for their first food bank delivery at Bethel-Hosanna AME Church.

The mobile pantry will be held inside the church's parking lot. Families can drive or walk up to the location and pick up a bag of groceries.

As of now, the food bank is open once a month. But leaders are hoping, with time, to open the pantry weekly.

"In the various other pantries where we've volunteered, there've been a lot of people who consider the food they get from these pantries to be an essential part of their weekly food for their families," Crivaro said. "I think with the economy being what it is right now, it'll be even more important."

The next "Food Is Important Mobile Food Pantry" is set to take place on Wednesday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethel-Hosanna AME Church's parking lot. The address is 3465 Haddonfield Rd, Pennsauken, New Jersey.