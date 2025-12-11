Mark Stone scores 2nd goal of game as Philadelphia Flyers fall to Vegas Golden Knights in OT

Mark Stone scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

The winning goal was a partial gift, as Philadelphia's Travis Konecny flubbed an attempted outlet pass near the Flyers net, allowing Vegas star Jack Eichel to take possession and then feed an onrushing Stone.

Zach Whitecloud scored in the first period for the Golden Knights. Trevor Zegras and defenseman Noah Juulsen had the goals for Philadelphia.

The Golden Knights struck first when Ivan Barbashev sent the puck to Whitecloud and the defenseman beat Konecny's backcheck and goalie Dan Vladar 6:07 into the game for his first goal of the season.

The Flyers tied it when Zegras slammed home a point-to-doorstep pass from Travis Sanheim, easily beating goalie Akira Schmid at 16:11.

The Golden Knights regained the lead in the second period with a power-play goal, helped by Vladar's inability to catch a soft shot. The puck dropped into the crease, causing a scramble that Stone won for a 2-1 lead at 12:53.

The Flyers tied it again on a rare goal by Juulsen, who had uncharacteristically pinched into the offensive zone and was in the right spot to convert Christian Dvorak's pass at 16:08 to make it 2-all after two periods.

It was Juulsen's first goal this season and fourth in 182 NHL games.

The Flyers didn't get a shot on goal for the first 8:12 of the third, until Sean Couturier's shot off a clean breakaway was snuffed by Schmid.

Former Flyers goalie Carter Hart sat as Schmid's backup in his first game in Philadelphia in nearly two years.

Hart, a top Flyers goalie for six seasons, was one of five players accused of sexual assault stemming from an incident with his Team Canada world junior teammates in 2018. They were acquitted of the charges in July, and Hart subsequently signed with Vegas. He last played for the Flyers on Jan. 20, 2024, and later that year became an unrestricted free agent.

