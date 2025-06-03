Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Noah Cates to 4-year contract extension after career season

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed center Noah Cates to a four-year contract with a $4 million annual average value, general manager Danny Briere announced Tuesday. Cates is the latest in a string of restricted free agents the Flyers have reupped.

Cates, who was scheduled to become an RFA on July 1, is coming off a career-high 16-goal season in which he established himself as one of the club's leaders.

The 26-year-old forward finished the 2024-25 season with 37 points and averaged 15:53 of ice time with a plus-3 rating, which was second on the Flyers.

Cates has 102 points in 235 career games since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Cates is the third RFA-to-be that the Flyers have re-signed this offseason. Last week, the orange and black re-signed Tyson Foerster to a two-year, $7.5 million extension and defenseman Helge Grans to a two-year, $1.575 million deal.

Cam York, a 2019 first-round draft pick, forward Jakob Pelletier and minor-league forwards Zayde Wisdom and Elliot Desnoyers are the team's remaining RFAs.

Last month, the Flyers hired Rick Tocchet as their new head coach. When introducing Tocchet, a member of the team's Hall of Fame, Briere said he viewed the 61-year-old as their "long-term solution." By signing Cates to a four-year deal rather than a bridge deal, it's safe to say the Flyers' front office views the center as part of the rebuild's finished product.

The Flyers have 11 selections, including seven in the first two rounds, in the 2025 NHL draft coming up at the end of the month.