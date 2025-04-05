Philadelphia Flyers lose 3-2, Montreal Canadiens extend their winning streak to 4 games

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in the third period, rallying to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Suzuki's short-handed goal gave him 83 points for the season. Brendan Gallagher scored his 20th of the season and Lane Hutson added a goal as Montreal (37-30-9) won its fourth straight. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves in his fifth straight start.

Ryan Poehling and Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers (31-37-9), who saw their three-game winning streak halted. Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots.

The Flyers fell to 3-1-0 under interim head coach Brad Shaw after John Tortorella was fired March 27. Philadelphia beat Montreal 6-4 at home later that day.

The Canadiens, who hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, have a four-point cushion over the New York Rangers.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Were without winger Josh Anderson, out for "personal reasons" after telling reporters Thursday his wife was expecting their first child any day. Oliver Kapanen, who rejoined the Canadiens on Wednesday after spending the bulk of his season in Sweden, was in the lineup.

Flyers: Karsen Dorwart made his NHL debut after signing with Philadelphia out of Michigan State last week. The 22-year-old college free agent had 31 points in 35 games with the Spartans.

Key moment

Hutson floated the puck from a sharp angle near the goal line and fooled Ersson with a shot into the top right corner. It was Hutson's sixth of the season.

Key stat

Hutson, with 63 points, is one behind Chris Chelios for the most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens franchise history.

Up next

The Flyers are at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The Canadiens are at the Nashville Predators on Sunday.